By Vishak Mathew

Nov 17 - Gold was steady and struggled to recover from a one-year low on Tuesday as a resurgent US dollar and rising Treasury yields weighed on demand, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting for clues on the scale and timing of expected rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.07% to $3,853.36 per ounce by 2:04 p.m. ET , barely above its 13-month low of $3,830.74 hit on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.2% higher at $3,864.2 per ounce.

"The mechanics are brutally simple: the 10-year is pinned around 5.14% and the dollar has scaled a fresh 19-month peak. A non-yielding asset cannot win an argument with a 5% risk-free coupon," said Terri-Leigh Bennett, COO, CMS Prime.

"Add the AI-equity unwind ... and gold gets hit twice, because in a scramble for cash, bullion is collateral first and a haven second."

Investors geared up for AI bellwether Nvidia's first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm. [MKTS/GLOB]

The dollar eased but remained near its highest in 19 months, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed on expectations of more aggressive rate hikes.

Markets are currently assigning a 96% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool, while there's also a small possibility of a larger 50-basis-point increase following hawkish comments from policymakers. [USD/] [US/]

The US Fed may need several rate hikes to bring high inflation under control and should act soon to ensure the problem doesn't get worse, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said on Tuesday.

Minutes of the Fed's October meeting are due on Wednesday.

"If the October record shows a genuinely split committee, or members fretting about growth as loudly as about prices, the 50bp tail gets priced out and gold catches a relief bounce on a softer dollar," Bennett added.

Rising interest rates tend to reduce gold's appeal because the metal does not pay interest.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $47.36, after hitting its lowest level since late October 2025 in the previous session.

Spot platinum fell 1.4% to $1,428.80 and palladium rose 0.3% to $971.58.