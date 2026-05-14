Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO booked over 211x so far on third bidding day; check GMP. Should you invest in this SME IPO?

The Goldline Pharmaceutical initial public offering (IPO) began on Tuesday, 12 May, and will end on Thursday, 14 May. Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO price band is set at ₹41 to ₹43 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 3,000.

Goldline Pharmaceuticals markets pharmaceutical products under its flagship “Goldline” brand, offering a diversified portfolio across multiple therapeutic segments.

Its product range is structured into five categories: Goldline Pharma, which includes 42 products catering to specialties such as orthopedics, gastroenterology, neurology, and urology; Goldline Cardinal, comprising 54 products focused on cardiology, endocrinology, and general medicine; Goldline Aayushman, with 18 products targeting pediatric and neonatal care; Goldline InLife, offering 22 products for critical care and super-specialty treatments; and Goldline Wellness, which includes 10 products aimed at supportive care, particularly in oncology.

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The company employs an asset-light approach and does not produce its own products. Instead, it collaborates with external manufacturers to develop medicines in line with its market analysis and specifications, ensuring they meet regulatory requirements and quality standards. All products are marketed under the Goldline brand through a distribution network that links to retailers and wholesalers.

At present, the company works with 15 manufacturers and 7 distributors, and assists hospitals and healthcare providers with procurement and supply. Goldline Pharmaceuticals has established its presence in various states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

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Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO GMP today Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO GMP today is +25. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Goldline Pharmaceutical share price was indicated at ₹68 apiece, which is 58.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹43.

Given the grey-market activity in the last eight sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹25, according to experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO subscription status Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO subscription status was 211.41x on day 3, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 264.47x, the NII portion was booked at 365.75x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 11.52x of the bids.

The company has received bids for 38,68,89,000 shares against 18,30,000 shares on offer at 11:54 IST, according to BSE data.

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Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO details Goldline Pharmaceutical is offering an IPO valued at ₹11.61 crore through a book-building process. This IPO comprises solely a fresh issuance of 27 lakh shares. The main goal of the IPO is to repay ₹8.35 crore in loans, with the remainder allocated to general corporate needs. By March 2026, the company had total outstanding debts of ₹9.13 crore.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager for the offering, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd acts as the registrar. Nirman Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd is designated as the market maker for the IPO.