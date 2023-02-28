Goldman considers shrinking its consumer business
- CEO David Solomon says the bank is considering ‘strategic alternatives’ for its credit-card and specialty lending businesses
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive David Solomon said Tuesday that the bank is “considering strategic alternatives" for its consumer platforms business, which includes the specialty lender GreenSky and credit-card partnerships with Apple Inc. and General Motors Co.
