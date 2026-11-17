(Bloomberg) -- It took gold just one month to climb more than 30% to a record, but its likely to take another two years before the precious metal takes out a new peak, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank expects further weakness and heightened volatility in the near term as continued Federal Reserve tightening weighs on non-yielding bullion.

Advertisement

“Once the Fed starts cutting, we expect Western ETF demand to recover, supporting a stronger gold rally to $5,600/ounce by end-2028,” strategists led by Lina Thomas wrote in a note Monday, adding gold prices could rally if macro-policy hedge demand were to return.

Gold has had a bruising year since hitting an all-time high of nearly $5,600 an ounce in late January. The yellow metal is on track for its worst annual loss in more than a decade, down nearly 11% as the artificial intelligence investment boom, soaring bond yields and expectations for higher interest rates have sapped demand for bullion.

If history is any guide, 2027 will look increasingly like 2022: a rising Fed policy rate weighs on private investor demand, but structural central bank buying keeps a firm bid under gold, according to the strategists.

Advertisement

Those bank purchases may help push gold higher to $4,650 an ounce by the end of next year, they said.

The metal traded at around $3,860 on Monday. Gold has been trending lower since late August, when Fed Chair Kevin Warsh warned that the central bank had “work to do” to rein in inflation. Policymakers are widely expected to hike rates at the upcoming policy meeting in December.

Firm inflation data last week prompted traders to bet on a more prolonged tightening cycle stretching into 2027. The Fed began raising rates in September for the first time in three years, lifting the benchmark to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement