Goldman Sachs Predicts ‘Sizeable Surplus’ for Oil Market in 2027

The oil market faces a “sizeable surplus” next year that’ll drag prices lower even as supply risks remain, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.

Bloomberg
Published16 Nov 2026, 09:30 AM IST
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Goldman Sachs Predicts ‘Sizeable Surplus’ for Oil Market in 2027
Goldman Sachs Predicts ‘Sizeable Surplus’ for Oil Market in 2027

The oil market faces a “sizeable surplus” next year that’ll drag prices lower even as supply risks remain, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.

Crude production minus so-called end-use demand will reach 2 million barrels a day in 2027, despite accounting for supply disruptions half that size, analysts including Daan Struyven said in a Nov. 15 note outlining their base case. Brent futures are expected to average $88 a barrel next year, easing to $78 by the year-end “as the risk premium gradually normalizes,” they said.

The worldwide crude market has been rocked this year by the US-Iran war, which initially choked off regional production before suppliers tapped alternative export routes and restored flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The Paris-based International Energy Agency said last week the global oil market is set swing to a surplus for the first time since the conflict began.

“For 2027, we again expect a contest between high supply disruption risk and increasing market adaptation,” they said. “Under our base case, Mideast supply rises above its 2025 average on ongoing adaptation through ship-to-ship transfers and pipeline additions, while supply growth elsewhere stalls.”

China — typically the world’s largest crude importer — is unlikely to prop up prices, with “persistent weakness” in road-fuel usage to scar demand by 400,000 barrels a day, according to the Goldman analysts. All in, “we estimate that China’s total oil demand peaked in 2025,” they added.

Brent traded below $95 a barrel on Monday after dropping more than 1%. The benchmark peaked this year above $126 a barrel in April, hitting the highest intraday price since 2022. Year-to-date, it’s averaged about $91.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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