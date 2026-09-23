Goldman Sees China Oil Imports Staying Subdued in Fourth Quarter

China’s oil imports are likely to remain subdued in the coming months if crude prices stay elevated, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which could keep a lid on further gains.

Bloomberg
Published23 Sep 2026, 08:09 AM IST
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Goldman Sees China Oil Imports Staying Subdued in Fourth Quarter
Goldman Sees China Oil Imports Staying Subdued in Fourth Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- China’s oil imports are likely to remain subdued in the coming months if crude prices stay elevated, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which could keep a lid on further gains. 

Imports will rise “only moderately” by about 600,000 barrels a day in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, the bank said in a note by analysts including Yulia Zhestkova Grigsby and Daan Struyven. The market views a sharp recovery in Chinese purchases as a likely trigger for “materially higher oil prices,” but this is unlikely, it said. 

“As a result we continue to view a possible escalation of strikes on Mideast crude production and export infrastructure - not higher China imports - as the main upside risk to our crude price forecast,” they said.

Brent oil is up around 36% since the start of the US-Iran war in late February due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, but a slowdown in Chinese imports has helped prevent steeper gains. However, Goldman said that China’s recent move away from Russian and Iranian oil toward non-sanctioned supply had likely supported global benchmarks.

While China’s fourth-quarter imports will be higher than the previous three months, they’re still likely to be 3 million barrels a day lower year-on-year, the bank forecast. Goldman estimated a 1 million-barrel-a-day change in Chinese net crude  imports sustained over six months would move Brent’s estimated fair value by about $4 a barrel.  

Brent could edge lower if China’s crude buying stays broadly unchanged and if the Middle East war doesn’t escalate, as the market has likely priced in a “meaningful” rebound in Chinese imports, Goldman said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

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