Gold's recent price slump has not stopped Asian buyers from accumulating the precious metal. China imported 155.9 metric tonnes of gold in October, a 174% increase from the same month last year, even as international prices came under pressure. The surge highlights a growing contrast between Western investors selling gold and Asian markets continuing to absorb supplies, a trend that could hold significance for Indian buyers as they track domestic gold prices.

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The value of China's gold imports has reached a record $29 billion so far in 2026, with the metal emerging as the country's third-largest import category in October. Gold withdrawals from the Shanghai Gold Exchange also rose 2% month on month to 94 tonnes, according to the World Gold Council.

The buying comes at a time when gold has retreated sharply from its January peak, raising questions about whether Asian demand could provide support to prices.

China gold imports jump as prices correct China's October imports point to continued appetite for gold despite the recent correction in international markets.

According to figures cited by market commentator Daniel Maharrey, withdrawals from the Shanghai Gold Exchange strengthened in October, a month when they typically tend to ease. He attributed the increase to dip buying and strong bullion sales.

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The trend also comes amid speculation that higher gold imports could help China reduce the appearance of its large trade surplus by increasing the value of goods entering the country.

More broadly, the data points to continued interest in gold across Asian markets, even as investors in Western markets have been reducing their exposure.

China imported 155.9 tonnes of gold in October. Here's why its buying spree matters for India's gold market.

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Why Western investors are selling gold while Asia buys Gold's recent decline has partly been linked to investors seeking cash amid market volatility. When financial markets come under pressure, investors may sell gold and silver to meet margin calls, cover losses or raise liquidity.

This can lead to precious metals falling alongside stocks, despite their reputation as safe-haven assets.

Maharrey pointed to a notable difference in gold's performance across trading sessions. Data cited in his analysis showed that gold gained 12.9% during Asian trading hours in the first six months of 2026, while declining 15% during North American trading hours. Prices fell 1.3% during European trading hours over the same period.

The divergence suggests that buying interest in Asian markets has remained stronger than in Western markets.

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Will China's gold buying spree benefit Indian buyers? China's growing appetite for gold could have implications for Indian buyers, but it does not necessarily mean cheaper gold in India.

Stronger demand from China could support international bullion prices by absorbing supplies even as Western investors reduce their holdings. If this buying continues, it could limit further declines in global gold prices.

For Indian consumers, however, the final price depends on several other factors. Gold rates in India are influenced by international bullion prices, the rupee's movement against the US dollar, import duties, taxes and domestic market premiums.

A weaker rupee, for instance, could make imported gold more expensive even if international prices decline. This means Indian buyers may not benefit fully from a correction in global markets.

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The latest Chinese buying figures therefore offer an important signal about Asian demand, but they do not guarantee a fall in Indian gold rates. Buyers will also need to watch currency movements and domestic bullion prices before assessing whether the current correction offers an attractive buying opportunity.

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