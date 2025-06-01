Gold’s rally broke down in May. It’s still doing better than stocks.
Summary
Gold just wrapped up its worst month since December, but don’t count the yellow metal out just yet.
Gold futures fell 0.5% to $3,288.90 per troy ounce in May to snap a four-month winning streak, with the metal marking its biggest monthly decline in five months, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
