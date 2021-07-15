Government invites proposals to manage LIC IPO

“The listing of shares of the LICI (Life Insurance Corporation of India) on stock exchanges would entail part-sale of Government’s stake in LICI and to raise fresh equity share capital for LICI, through a prospectus based “Initial Public Offer" (IPO) in the domestic market as per SEBI Rules and Regulations. The potential size of the IPO is expected to be larger than any precedent in Indian Markets. In order to achieve a successful IPO, it is the endeavor of the GoI to attract investment from institutional investors, both domestic and global, in addition to the retail investors," the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) said in bid documents put out on its website.