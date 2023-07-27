Government of India to raise up to ₹1,330 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam OFS, fall nearly 7% as OFS kicks off1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:13 PM IST
The Indian government plans to sell a portion of its equity shares in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to comply with public shareholding requirements. Offer includes selling up to 3.40% of the total paid-up equity share capital on July 27 for non-retail investors, and on July 28 for retail investors.
According to the share market regulator, the government is making the offer in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements. All listed firms must maintain a public shareholding of at least 25%, as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Previously, in 2021, the government sold a 15% share in RVNL via the OFS mechanism.
