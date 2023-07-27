The Government of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, is the promoter of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (the "Company") and plans to offer for sale a portion of its equity shares through the stock exchange mechanism. The offer includes selling up to 70,890,683 Equity Shares (3.40% of the total paid-up equity share capital) on July 27, 2023, for non-retail investors, and on July 28, 2023 (T+1 Day), for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids.