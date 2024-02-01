Govt may issue sovereign green bonds in second half of FY25
The sustainability-linked bond market is navigating a slowdown amid rising interest rates globally. The weakness marks a shift from past years when governments and companies raised funds for green initiatives at attractive rates
New Delhi: The government is expected to issue sovereign green bonds during the second half of the next fiscal year, Ajay Seth, secretary in the department of economic affairs, said on Thursday.
