Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 203.25(0.92%) points and Sensex was up by 655.04(0.9%) points at 28 Mar 2024 15:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 338.65(0.72%) at 28 Mar 2024 15:31:52 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



