Grasim Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Grasim Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Power Grid Corporation Of India, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -70.25(-0.29%) points and Sensex was down by -313.29(-0.39%) points at 11 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -338.4(-0.65%) at 11 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, Secur Credentials, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture, Praxis Home Retail, Sarthak Metals hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.