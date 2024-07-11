Grasim Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Grasim Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Power Grid Corporation Of India, ICICI Bank

First Published11 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Grasim Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Power Grid Corporation Of India, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -70.25(-0.29%) points and Sensex was down by -313.29(-0.39%) points at 11 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -338.4(-0.65%) at 11 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, Secur Credentials, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture, Praxis Home Retail, Sarthak Metals hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, ITC, Tata Steel, Titan Company, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
