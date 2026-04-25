Graticule’s Levinson ‘Open’ to Iran Resolution Ahead of Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Investor Adam Levinson said he remains bullish despite recent market volatility, and is buying the dip ahead of an expected rally on a resolution in the Iran conflict.

The founder of Graticule Asset Management Asia said he is “very open” to a favorable scenario before the end of next month where a resolution in the Iran conflict may be reached, with China’s involvement in his view.

He described the current environment as “unequivocally the greatest hardware cycle of all time,” and compared the moment to 1998, when Russian default and currency volatility were followed by a significant tech rally.

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“It’s not to say that the market is immune to spasms of volatility,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday. “But the cycle is sufficiently strong that it really is seen as an opportunity.”

President Donald Trump said he will send envoys to Pakistan with the intention of meeting with Iranian officials, while Tehran has sounded a pessimistic tone on the prospects for talks to end the eight-week war roiling the global economy. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said there are no plans for Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to meet with US officials in Islamabad but Tehran’s observations “would be conveyed to Pakistan.”

Levinson’s recent investments include semiconductors, a sector he said makes up 1% of the global economy, compared with 3% for defense stocks. “It doesn’t require much imagination to see 1% going to 2% given the profound cycle that we are in,” he said.

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On artificial intelligence, he said both US and Chinese AI ecosystems will thrive in their respective spheres, and he’s participating in both. There’s a case to be made that there’s greater risk in China because of a lack of profitability and international investments, though that also presents an opportunity for investors, he said. China’s DeepSeek this week rolled out preview versions of a new flagship AI model.

Levinson also said his firm has been investing in cryptocurrency, focusing less on Bitcoin and more on Ethereum, as well as the Hyperliquid exchange that is creating an alternative trading venue for conventional products like oil.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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