Groww recently revealed that more than one lakh users expressed interest in pre-ordering shares of artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic within hours of it going live. This comes ahead of the company made its record-breaking Nasdaq Global Select Market debut on November 19.

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Huge response to Anthropic shares reported Groww The interest was reportedly recorded on the product page. However, Groww did not reveal the number of users who actually placed pre-orders or the total value of the orders.

The revelation came from the company at its annual technology event, Groww Next 2026, in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Encouraged by the response, Groww plans to offer pre-orders for other sought-after global listings as they come to market," the platform said, as per NDTV Profit.

Anthropic IPO offering Anthropic, which also developed Claude, priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, according to Reuters. It is estimated to be higher than the marketed range of $70-78. The company raised $81.3 billion after expanding the offering size by around 19% to 980 million shares. It is reported to be valued at $1.5 trillion.

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Meanwhile, the reported listing has surpassed SpaceX's June debut, becoming the largest stock-market offering on record. Interestingly, Anthropic is also the first major frontier AI model developer to go public.

The stock, trading under the ticker symbol "ANT", ended its first day on the Nasdaq 17% higher at $97.17, after touching an intraday peak of $115, reported AP. Its valuation is said to have crossed $2 trillion during the session.

The gains came reportedly under pressure as AI stocks experienced volatility on Wall Street. Anthropic shares dropped 6.5% on November 24, slipping below their IPO price, as per AP. Later, it recovered, gaining 11% on November 27, to close at $91.88. This left it around 11% above its IPO price. However, it was still almost 20% below its first-day high.

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Market trend in India Groww said the response to Anthropic's pre-order facility hints at rising interest among Indian investors in overseas markets and AI-linked stocks. The platform recently introduced access to more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds, with exposure to more than 50 countries.

"Indian investors are going global, and betting on AI," the company added, as per the publication. Groww added that orders for Nvidia shares also surged more than 15 times from the beginning of November during the month's correction in the stock. In October, the MSCI Brazil ETF became the most traded US stock ETF on the platform.

"In 2016, Aadhaar was our tailwind. In 2026, it's AI. It has changed how fast we can build for very different investors, but it hasn't changed our discipline. AI brings the speed, our people bring the scrutiny, and the customer always makes the decision," said Neeraj Singh, co-founder and chief technology officer of Groww.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.