Groww share price jumps another 11% as rally extends to the 4th day, m-cap tops ₹1 lakh crore

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, extended their massive surge for the fourth straight day since listing, rising another 11% to ₹165.40 apiece in Monday's trade, November 17, emerging as country’s most valued listed broking firm.

Ove the last three trading sessions (including today), the shares have delivered a phenomenal return of 48%, pushing the company’s market capitalisation past ₹1 lakh crore in a remarkably short period.

Investors who received allotments during the IPO have seen their wealth rise massively in less than a week, leaving those who missed the opportunity disappointed.

Taking today’s record high into account, the value of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, less than a decade old has reached ₹1,03,802 crore and now exceeds the combined market capitalisation of listed peers Angel One, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, 5paisa, Nuvama, and JM Financial, which together are valued at around ₹70,000 crore, a Mint analysis showed.

The sustained rally suggests that the Street remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects in India’s expanding retail investing landscape, even though its valuations appear stretched compared to peers.

Impressively, Groww has displayed the same rapid momentum in the stock market as it did in its business journey, quickly rising to become the country’s top brokerage house within a few years of launch, and now entering the ₹1 lakh crore market-capitalisation club, a milestone its listed peers have yet to achieve.

Groww share price now trades 66% higher than IPO price The shares made a blockbuster debut on October 12, listing at ₹131.3 apiece, a 31% premium to the issue price of ₹100. As the rally extends into the fourth day, gains have now surged to 66% over the IPO price, making the stock one of the strongest post-listing performers among mainboard IPOs.

The ₹6,632 crore IPO, which was open for subscription from November 4 to November 7, received a healthy response from investors, being subscribed over 17.05 times, driven largely by strong demand from institutional investors.

The issue proceeds are intended to be used for marketing, technology and inorganic growth, NBFC capital infusion, and working capital requirements.

Founded in 2016, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker, serving over 12.6 million active clients and commanding a 26% market share as of June 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the number of active users on the NSE had surged to 47.89 million, representing a ninefold increase since 2016.

The company is backed by investors such as Satya Nadella, Y Combinator, Peak XV, Ribbit Capital, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity Fund, Tiger Global and Kauffman Fellows Fund, Alkeon Capital, Propel Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital Global.