Groww stock gallops 31% on listing day, market cap nears ₹80,000 cr
Summary
The company, which is less than a decade old, ended with a market capitalisation of ₹79,547 crore, eclipsing the combined value of large incumbents in the segments such as Angel One, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, 5 Paisa, Nuvama and JM Financial.
MUMBAI : The parent company of Groww became the country’s most valued listed broking firm after its public debut on Wednesday, with its stock galloping 31% from its offer price of ₹100 to close at ₹131.33 a share at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
