Groww stock gallops 31% on listing day, market cap nears ₹80,000 cr

Being one of the most profitable new-age companies to hit the bourses in the recent past had a part to play in the exuberant investor response. Another reason why the online-first company saw a pop on the listing day is because of the conservative pricing of the IPO, a banker who helped manage the IPO said. “The founders were clear they wanted to be seen leaving enough on the table. There was headroom to hike the price, but they chose not to," he added.