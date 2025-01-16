Groww Value Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Groww Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Groww Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Groww Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anupam Tiwari, remains a prominent player in the Value. Groww Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹46.71 crore. Under the guidance of Anupam Tiwari, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equityrelated securities of blue-chip large-cap companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. This detailed review of Groww Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Groww Value Fund returned -2.30%, showing a negative delta of -0.79% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.12% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.64% -6.43% 0.79% 1 Year 6.61% 9.51% -2.90% 3 Years 43.99% 37.58% 6.41% 5 Years 122.23% 114.76% 7.47%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 30.13% Software & Programming 8.0% Construction Services 6.59% Consumer Financial Services 4.69% Coal 4.47% Airline 4.27% Electric Utilities 3.79% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 3.61% Iron & Steel 3.11% Communications Services 3.07% Insurance (Life) 2.66% Investment Services 2.42% Tires 2.25% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.19% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 2.02% Auto & Truck Parts 1.71% Construction - Raw Materials 1.15% Metal Mining 0.86% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.77% Appliance & Tool 0.72%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.63, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.75, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.18% for one year, 13.31% for three years, and 18.10% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) HDFC Bank 28559.0 23381.0 4.15 HCL Technologies 7499.0 7374.0 1.42

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Orient Electric 17520.0 14207.0 0.34