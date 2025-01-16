Groww Value Fund performance review analysis for January

Groww Value Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Groww Value Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anupam Tiwari, remains a prominent player in the Value. Groww Value Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹46.71 crore. Under the guidance of Anupam Tiwari, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equityrelated securities of blue-chip large-cap companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns. This detailed review of Groww Value Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Groww Value Fund returned -2.30%, showing a negative delta of -0.79% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.12% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-5.64%
|-6.43%
|0.79%
|1 Year
|6.61%
|9.51%
|-2.90%
|3 Years
|43.99%
|37.58%
|6.41%
|5 Years
|122.23%
|114.76%
|7.47%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|9.00%
|ICICI Bank
|7.69%
|Larsen & Toubro
|6.59%
|State Bank Of India
|5.69%
|Infosys
|4.93%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|30.13%
|Software & Programming
|8.0%
|Construction Services
|6.59%
|Consumer Financial Services
|4.69%
|Coal
|4.47%
|Airline
|4.27%
|Electric Utilities
|3.79%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|3.61%
|Iron & Steel
|3.11%
|Communications Services
|3.07%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.66%
|Investment Services
|2.42%
|Tires
|2.25%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|2.19%
|Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber
|2.02%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|1.71%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.15%
|Metal Mining
|0.86%
|Textiles - Non Apparel
|0.77%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.72%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.63, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.73 and 0.75, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.18% for one year, 13.31% for three years, and 18.10% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Infosys
|4.93%
|12082
|2.28
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|2.92%
|23712
|1.35
|Unimech Aerospace Manufacturing
|0.04%
|120
|0.02
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|HDFC Bank
|28559.0
|23381.0
|4.15
|HCL Technologies
|7499.0
|7374.0
|1.42
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Orient Electric
|17520.0
|14207.0
|0.34
