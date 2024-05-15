GSS Infotech, LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of GSS Infotech, LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -51.45(-0.23%) points and Sensex was down by -152.1(-0.21%) points at 15 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -145.65(-0.3%) points at 15 May 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Siemens, Vedanta, Havells India, Jindal Steel & Power, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



