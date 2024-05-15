Active Stocks
Wed May 15 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.60 0.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 947.20 -1.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.35 1.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,438.85 -1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 314.20 1.62%
Business News/ Markets / GSS Infotech, LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
BackBack

GSS Infotech, LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - GSS Infotech, LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD

LivemintPremium
Livemint

Shares of GSS Infotech, LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -51.45(-0.23%) points and Sensex was down by -152.1(-0.21%) points at 15 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -145.65(-0.3%) points at 15 May 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Siemens, Vedanta, Havells India, Jindal Steel & Power, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue