Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hindustan Unilever & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hindustan Unilever, Divis Laboratories, Pidilite Industries, Suven Pharmaceuticals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 36.6(0.15%) points and Sensex was up by 155.39(0.19%) points at 09 Sep 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 190.9(0.38%) at 09 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Shankara Building Products, CSB Bank, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, D P Wires, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys were the top gainers while Tata Motors, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.

