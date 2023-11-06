Gujarat Gas share price decline more than 1% on near-term volume concerns. Analysts cut their forward earnings estimates
Q2 Result preview- Gujarat Gas Gujarat Gas reported net profit at ₹298 Crore came lower than ₹542 crore in Q2FY23, though improved from ₹215 Crore in Q1FY24. Jefferies India Pvt Ltd has lowered FY24,25,26 net profit estimates by 3%, 6%, 7% respectively on subdued volume recovery.
