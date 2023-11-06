{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Gas ltd saw its share price decline more than 1% in morning trades on Monday. While company had reported better than expected September quarter earnings which analysts attributed to better procurement of spot Liquified Natural Gas cargoes (LNG) cargo. However, many analysts have been tweaking their forward earnings estimates due to subdued volume outlook for industrial PNG (piped natural gas) supplies. The competitive propane prices are impacting company’s Industrial supplies of Gujarat Gas as consumers in the Morbi cluster are shifting to higher propane usage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We cut our revenue estimate by 7% and EBITDA andPAT estimates by 9% each for FY25 as we rationalize our estimates taking into account the slow near-term growth in Morbi and updated medium-term volume growth guidance., said analysts at Motilal Oswal Finacial Services ltd.

Gujarat Gas total gas volume during the quarter was 9.32 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meters per day) increased only 1% sequentially. The total industrial volume was at 5.86 mmscmd (flat sequentially) of which Morbi was 3.9 mmscmd lower by 3% sequentially) as per Antique Stock Broking. While CNG volume was 2.62 mmscmd, up 0.5% sequentially and CNG adoption remains strong and is showing a double digit growth. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking said that it is the weakness in industrial gas supplies that remains a concern. With propane prices remaining competitive and the company refraining from entering into long-term contracts, they now expect industrial volume recovery in 2HCY24 when spot LNG prices should come down due to huge LNG capacity addition. Consequently, they cut our FY24 profit estimate by 9% and FY25 by 12%. They have cut FY24 net profit estimate by 9% and FY25 by 12%. They also introduce FY26 estimates forecasting a 15% growth over FY25 and hence maintain their positive ratings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat gas Revenues at ₹3,991 Crore during Q2 were comparable to ₹3,991 during Q1 though lower than ₹4,108 during the year-ago-quarter. Gujarat Gas reported net profit at ₹298 Crore improved from ₹215 Crore during Q1 as its reported operating profits at ₹507 Crore improved from ₹397 Crore during the previous quarter.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Limited said that Gujarat Gas Ebitda was 12% ahead, driven by better margins, while both CNG and Industrial PNG volumes disappointed. With around 50% of Morbi volume on alternate fuels, Gujarat Gas strategy to price at 12-14% premium to propane in Morbi in 3QFY24 till date will keep volumes depressed at current level during the winter. They lower FY24/25/26 net profit estimates by 3%/6%/7% respectively on subdued volume recovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

