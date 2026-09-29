H1 digest: India's consumption engine powers on despite emerging headwinds

Domestic private consumption picked up in the first half (H1) of fiscal year 2027, supported by credit growth, a lower goods and services tax (GST) burden and a robust rabi harvest, helping sustain discretionary spending in both urban and rural areas. While festive demand may support near-term momentum, experts caution that a weaker-than-expected kharif harvest and rising commodity prices could stymie the recovery in spending.
Private consumption, which measures household spending on goods and services, accounts for more than half of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key driver of economic growth. It rose 7.1% year-on-year in the June quarter of FY27, marginally faster than the 6.8% growth recorded a year earlier, government data showed. While this marked a slight moderation from the 7.5% growth recorded in the March quarter of FY26, economists said the pace of private consumption remained encouraging despite the inflationary backdrop.
Retail inflation averaged 4.2% between April and August of FY27 following the West Asia war, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data. This was substantially higher than the 2.5% recorded during the same period in FY26, when consumer prices were on a broad disinflationary trajectory.
To be sure, several key macroeconomic indicators for September are due next month, but data for April-August provide an early indication of the trajectory of domestic demand.