H1 digest: India's consumption engine powers on despite emerging headwinds

Domestic private consumption picked up in the first half (H1) of fiscal year 2027, supported by credit growth, a lower goods and services tax (GST) burden and a robust rabi harvest, helping sustain discretionary spending in both urban and rural areas. While festive demand may support near-term momentum, experts caution that a weaker-than-expected kharif harvest and rising commodity prices could stymie the recovery in spending.
Domestic private consumption picked up in the first half (H1) of fiscal year 2027, supported by credit growth, a lower goods and services tax (GST) burden and a robust rabi harvest, helping sustain discretionary spending in both urban and rural areas. While festive demand may support near-term momentum, experts caution that a weaker-than-expected kharif harvest and rising commodity prices could stymie the recovery in spending.
Private consumption, which measures household spending on goods and services, accounts for more than half of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key driver of economic growth. It rose 7.1% year-on-year in the June quarter of FY27, marginally faster than the 6.8% growth recorded a year earlier, government data showed. While this marked a slight moderation from the 7.5% growth recorded in the March quarter of FY26, economists said the pace of private consumption remained encouraging despite the inflationary backdrop.
Private consumption, which measures household spending on goods and services, accounts for more than half of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key driver of economic growth. It rose 7.1% year-on-year in the June quarter of FY27, marginally faster than the 6.8% growth recorded a year earlier, government data showed. While this marked a slight moderation from the 7.5% growth recorded in the March quarter of FY26, economists said the pace of private consumption remained encouraging despite the inflationary backdrop.
Retail inflation averaged 4.2% between April and August of FY27 following the West Asia war, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data. This was substantially higher than the 2.5% recorded during the same period in FY26, when consumer prices were on a broad disinflationary trajectory.
To be sure, several key macroeconomic indicators for September are due next month, but data for April-August provide an early indication of the trajectory of domestic demand.
Deeper recovery
Another key indicator of household consumption– the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for consumer durables– grew steadily. CMIE data showed the index grew 9.4% year-on-year between April and August in FY27, sharply higher than the 2.6% expansion recorded in the same period of FY26.
This underscores a broader revival in discretionary spending among middle- and lower-income households, particularly on automobiles, consumer durables and services, said Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director at Anand Rathi Group.
Last year’s GST overhaul, which slashed the indirect tax on passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and premium consumer durables to 18% from 28%, unlocked pent-up demand across income groups, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. Lower input-cost inflation also allowed companies to fully pass on the tax cuts and offer additional discounts, improving affordability and sustaining willingness to spend so far in FY27, Sabnavis said.
Premiumisation overdrive
As a result, the auto industry sold 2.08 million passenger vehicles between April and August, 21% more than the 1.71 million sold in the same period a year earlier, according to a recent Kotak Institutional Equities report. Retail two-wheeler and tractor sales also rose nearly 15% and 21%, respectively, pointing to strong auto demand across both urban and rural India.
More interestingly, sedans and large premium sport utility vehicles (SUVs) appeared amongst fresh launches between April and September (H1) after at least a year, while four out of six motorcycles launched during the period belonged to the premium segment, the report noted. This points to a deeper premiumisation trend which is visible in durables and services as well.
The Index of Services Production (ISP) for retail trade, a proxy for apparel and footwear demand, rose 20% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, as per CMIE data. The index for food services and hotel stays also jumped 23%, extending the strong growth in discretionary services seen in the second half of FY26.
Easier credit availability and a looser monetary policy have helped sustain such discretionary consumption in H1 FY27, said Hajra of Anand Rathi, particularly as corporate wage growth remained stagnant at 9% year-on-year in FY26, according to Aon India’s survey.
Personal-loan growth in the banking sector rose to 16% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, up sharply from 12% a year earlier. Auto-loan growth was even stronger, nearly doubling to 17% from 9% in Q1 FY26, CMIE data showed.
Headwinds ahead
While private consumption is expected to accelerate further in the upcoming festive season, several headwinds could test its durability, especially in rural India.
Hajra expects kharif crop output to fall to 165–170 million tonnes in FY27, from 173.3 million tonnes last year, due to a drier monsoon. However, he doesn’t expect a moderate decline in farm incomes to derail the consumption momentum, as government transfers, minimum support prices and steady non-farm labour demand should provide support. But a sharper shortfall, coupled with persistent food inflation, remains a key risk to rural demand, he said.
Moreover, consumer-durables makers are preparing a third round of price hikes in 2026 as copper, steel, crude derivatives and freight costs remain elevated. Air-conditioner, television, washing-machine and refrigerator makers plan to raise prices by 5–8% from October, with consumers likely to feel the impact by November, around Diwali, said Jaymin Trivedi, consumer durables analyst at ICICI Securities.
Still, Trivedi expects the price hikes to have little impact on consumer spending, as GST cuts and strong demand for premium products have helped absorb the previous two rounds of price increases. “A net 5% hike may not deter consumers who are willing to spend or upgrade to premium products,” he said.
This is the third part of a five-part series evaluating the first half of fiscal year 2027. The first part covered the performance of domestic markets, while the second examined the best-performing asset classes of the first half. The fourth part will unravel trends in the initial public offering (IPO) space.