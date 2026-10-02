H1 digest: New capex proposals rise, but momentum plunges in September quarter

The economy’s two primary growth engines–consumption and investment–are moving at divergent speeds. While private consumption gained traction – rising 7.1% in the June quarter against 6.8% a year ago – investment has been uneven so far this fiscal year.
At first glance, new project announcements rose 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the April-September (H1) period of FY27 to ₹30 trillion, following a g 46% surge in the corresponding period last fiscal year. New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.