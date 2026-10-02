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H1 digest: New capex proposals rise, but momentum plunges in September quarter

Niti KiranAbhinaba Saha
3 min read2 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.
New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.
Summary

Headline project announcements jumped 33% in the first half of fiscal year 2027 but a sharp decline during the September quarter exposes an uneven recovery.

Gift this article

The economy’s two primary growth engines–consumption and investment–are moving at divergent speeds. While private consumption gained traction – rising 7.1% in the June quarter against 6.8% a year ago – investment has been uneven so far this fiscal year.

The economy’s two primary growth engines–consumption and investment–are moving at divergent speeds. While private consumption gained traction – rising 7.1% in the June quarter against 6.8% a year ago – investment has been uneven so far this fiscal year.

At first glance, new project announcements rose 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the April-September (H1) period of FY27 to 30 trillion, following a g 46% surge in the corresponding period last fiscal year. New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

At first glance, new project announcements rose 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the April-September (H1) period of FY27 to 30 trillion, following a g 46% surge in the corresponding period last fiscal year. New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

Also Read | H1 digest: India’s IPO market bucks weak equities as domestic capital steps up

However, a close look at the quarterly trend reveals the lopsided nature of these announcements. New project proposals in the September quarter contracted nearly 6% y-o-y, after a stellar 69% surge in the June quarter, and dropped almost 50% sequentially.

Moreover, India's entire private capex trajectory hinges on just two non-traditional sectors: data centres and nuclear power. They accounted for 25% of all capex proposals in September and almost 75% of all June-quarter announcements. Strip away the heavy concentration of these mega-investments, and the yearly decline in the September quarter deepens to 29%.

Also Read | H1 digest: India's consumption engine powers on despite emerging headwinds

This reflects a broader “three-dimensional” concentration problem in India’s private capex cycle, said Apoorva Javadekar, chief economist at Shriram Group. He said investments are driven by a handful of large companies, concentrated in a few states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and across a narrow set of sectors, notably power, data centres and semiconductors.

Key private mega-ventures announced during July- September included Adani Enterprises’ Odisha Integrated Greenfield Aluminium Project worth 1.1 trillion, the Naraj Hyperscale AI Data Centre Hub Project worth 1.04 trillion and the Bhiv Bunder Nuclear Power Project ( 0.4 trillion), CMIE data showed.

Overall, projects worth 10.2 trillion were announced during this period, of which government projects accounted for 1.3 trillion, while private-sector projects totalled 8.8 trillion. On a yearly basis, public projects were down nearly 27%, whereas private sector announcements fell roughly 2%.

Beyond the two emerging segments of data centres and nuclear power that have led the recent shift, traditional sectors have shown a mixed investment trend. Manufacturing, once a major contributor to capex, saw a 23.2% decline in new investments in H1 FY27 compared with the same period last year.

Javadekar noted that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are a key source of new manufacturing capacity, have come under pressure as higher debt servicing costs for supply chain and working capital financing have coincided with shrinking profits in the post-Covid period. This has constrained their ability to fund large capex projects through bank financing.

Meanwhile, intentions in construction and real estate plummeted 31.5%, CMIE data showed. This left other conventional segments, like mining and electricity, to cushion the broader slowdown. New project announcements across both sectors nearly doubled in H1FY27 compared to H1FY26.

Also Read | H1 digest: West Asia shock leaves first half of FY27 on a cliffhanger

Looking ahead, Javadekar expects continued US tariff uncertainty to pose a significant risk to India Inc’s export-linked capex decisions, potentially keeping new project announcements concentrated in data centres, power, and nuclear projects. Even after negotiations, India faces an 18% US tariff on exports, with the added risk of 100% tariffs on Russian oil purchases under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

"Tariff uncertainty has not only affected capex plans within SEZs (special economic zones) but also stands to destabilize the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) momentum for firms targeting India as an export hub," he said.

This is the final part of a five-part series evaluating the first half of fiscal year 2027. The first part examined the performance of domestic markets, the second looked at the best-performing asset classes, the third covered trends in private consumption, while the fourth assessed the primary markets.

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Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsH1 digest: New capex proposals rise, but momentum plunges in September quarter

H1 digest: New capex proposals rise, but momentum plunges in September quarter

Niti KiranAbhinaba Saha
3 min read2 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.
New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.
Summary

Headline project announcements jumped 33% in the first half of fiscal year 2027 but a sharp decline during the September quarter exposes an uneven recovery.

Gift this article

The economy’s two primary growth engines–consumption and investment–are moving at divergent speeds. While private consumption gained traction – rising 7.1% in the June quarter against 6.8% a year ago – investment has been uneven so far this fiscal year.

The economy’s two primary growth engines–consumption and investment–are moving at divergent speeds. While private consumption gained traction – rising 7.1% in the June quarter against 6.8% a year ago – investment has been uneven so far this fiscal year.

At first glance, new project announcements rose 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the April-September (H1) period of FY27 to 30 trillion, following a g 46% surge in the corresponding period last fiscal year. New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

At first glance, new project announcements rose 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the April-September (H1) period of FY27 to 30 trillion, following a g 46% surge in the corresponding period last fiscal year. New announcements rose 8.4% over H2 FY26, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

Also Read | H1 digest: India’s IPO market bucks weak equities as domestic capital steps up

However, a close look at the quarterly trend reveals the lopsided nature of these announcements. New project proposals in the September quarter contracted nearly 6% y-o-y, after a stellar 69% surge in the June quarter, and dropped almost 50% sequentially.

Moreover, India's entire private capex trajectory hinges on just two non-traditional sectors: data centres and nuclear power. They accounted for 25% of all capex proposals in September and almost 75% of all June-quarter announcements. Strip away the heavy concentration of these mega-investments, and the yearly decline in the September quarter deepens to 29%.

Also Read | H1 digest: India's consumption engine powers on despite emerging headwinds

This reflects a broader “three-dimensional” concentration problem in India’s private capex cycle, said Apoorva Javadekar, chief economist at Shriram Group. He said investments are driven by a handful of large companies, concentrated in a few states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and across a narrow set of sectors, notably power, data centres and semiconductors.

Key private mega-ventures announced during July- September included Adani Enterprises’ Odisha Integrated Greenfield Aluminium Project worth 1.1 trillion, the Naraj Hyperscale AI Data Centre Hub Project worth 1.04 trillion and the Bhiv Bunder Nuclear Power Project ( 0.4 trillion), CMIE data showed.

Overall, projects worth 10.2 trillion were announced during this period, of which government projects accounted for 1.3 trillion, while private-sector projects totalled 8.8 trillion. On a yearly basis, public projects were down nearly 27%, whereas private sector announcements fell roughly 2%.

Beyond the two emerging segments of data centres and nuclear power that have led the recent shift, traditional sectors have shown a mixed investment trend. Manufacturing, once a major contributor to capex, saw a 23.2% decline in new investments in H1 FY27 compared with the same period last year.

Javadekar noted that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are a key source of new manufacturing capacity, have come under pressure as higher debt servicing costs for supply chain and working capital financing have coincided with shrinking profits in the post-Covid period. This has constrained their ability to fund large capex projects through bank financing.

Meanwhile, intentions in construction and real estate plummeted 31.5%, CMIE data showed. This left other conventional segments, like mining and electricity, to cushion the broader slowdown. New project announcements across both sectors nearly doubled in H1FY27 compared to H1FY26.

Also Read | H1 digest: West Asia shock leaves first half of FY27 on a cliffhanger

Looking ahead, Javadekar expects continued US tariff uncertainty to pose a significant risk to India Inc’s export-linked capex decisions, potentially keeping new project announcements concentrated in data centres, power, and nuclear projects. Even after negotiations, India faces an 18% US tariff on exports, with the added risk of 100% tariffs on Russian oil purchases under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

"Tariff uncertainty has not only affected capex plans within SEZs (special economic zones) but also stands to destabilize the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) momentum for firms targeting India as an export hub," he said.

This is the final part of a five-part series evaluating the first half of fiscal year 2027. The first part examined the performance of domestic markets, the second looked at the best-performing asset classes, the third covered trends in private consumption, while the fourth assessed the primary markets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsH1 digest: New capex proposals rise, but momentum plunges in September quarter
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