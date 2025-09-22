IT mid-caps unfazed by H-1B uncertainties even as new fee spooks investors
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 6 min read 22 Sept 2025, 01:36 pm IST
Summary
Coforge and Mphasis to Hexaware said they have reduced reliance on H-1B visas over the years. Shares of most IT companies fell on Monday after Trump late on Friday signed the executive order for a $100,000 new H-1B visa fee on fresh applications.
India’s mid-cap software services providers have said the Trump administration’s additional $100,000 fee to obtain new non-immigrant H-1B work visas will not affect their operations. Their shares were trading 2-7% lower on Monday afternoon.
