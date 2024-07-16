Has the US finally tamed inflation? What’s in it for us?

What is the Federal Reserve saying?

At a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill last week, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, said that the US is back on the “disinflationary path". Post the covid-19 epidemic, inflation in the US shot up to 9.1%. To combat it, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023 and took it up to 5.5%—the highest in more than two decades. Though inflation has since dropped from the peak, it has refused to decline below 3%. Therefore, Powell wants more confirmation that inflation is moving sustainably towards the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% before cutting interest rates.