Has Warren Buffett lost his touch?

Mr Buffett’s knack for doing so, time and time again, explains his mythical status among American capitalists. Yet now his method—find a good business run by capable managers, let them get on with it, pocket the cashflows, repeat—is showing its age. Good businesses big enough to move the needle at Berkshire are scarce. Worse, Mr Buffett appears to be losing his touch. A $32bn takeover in 2016 of Precision Castparts, a maker of aircraft components, was a flop. When it comes to Berkshire’s sizeable portfolio of publicly traded shares, a deal to take control of Kraft-Heinz, a pedlar of ketchup, has left a red stain. Exclude its investment in Apple and the value of its stock holdings rose by just 50% between the start of 2019 and June this year, compared with an increase of around 120% for the S&P 500.