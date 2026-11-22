Bertie loves attending kids’ birthday parties. No kid has ever walked up to him, put on an air of formality, and asked: “So what do you do?” Kids are generally not interested in interacting with random adults, and that is a policy choice that Bertie wholeheartedly endorses. Also, kids’ birthday parties have a lot of games and prizes to be won.

“Keep your inner child alive” is a popular quote with life coaches and motivational speakers, but that generally sound advice does not apply to Bertie. The kid inside him is very much alive and boisterous, and most of the time has to be closely supervised.

At a previous birthday party, Bertie had made a beeline for a game of ‘Can Knockdown’. The idea was to topple a pyramid of cans by throwing a tennis ball at them. Now, irrespective of the age bracket of his adversaries, Bertie is a competitive bloke. His first throw was completely off the mark, and that made him cuss loudly. Oblivious to the turned heads of shocked parents, he took a step back, imagined himself at long-off at Wankhede Stadium and decided to hurl the ball straight to the wicket-keeper. This one missed the cans too, but hit the game's attendant smack in the middle of his belly. He groaned and doubled up on the floor; Bertie cussed again, but for an entirely different reason. He now felt an assertive tug on his shirt sleeve, followed by the supervisory voice of the missus. “Come!” she said and pulled him away from the games section.

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Knowing his track record, the missus had warned him before this weekend’s party. No kids’ games, nothing stronger than fruit juice and interactions, if any, only with adults. A glum Bertie, therefore, stood alone in the corner with a plate of beetroot cutlets, potato wedges and tomato sauce.

He spied an adult walking up to him and something told Bertie that he was another of his tribe—someone whose inner child had been constrained by the straitjacket of adult society. Both nodded an acknowledgement to each other’s presence and exchanged their names. This time Bertie decided to pre-empt the dreaded question by asking Sam, “So, what do you do?”

Sam turned out to be a commodity trader at a big international firm who specialised in trading crude oil as well as its offspring, cousins, nephews and nieces. Bertie’s ears perked up because he knew that the one thing that matters a lot for India’s macro story is the price of crude oil. That’s exactly what he asked Sam.

“No one can predict the short term, of course,” began Sam with a sensible disclaimer. “But think about it,” he said. Bertie gobbled the last of the cutlets and got ready to do some thinking.

“Every big rally and subsequent correction in any market tells you that the earlier narrative has run its course. The reality changes, the consensus view shifts and newer parts of the market start getting more investor attention while the erstwhile stars wither.”

Bertie found himself nodding at this succinct summarisation of market cycles. “Wars are similar. They shift the underlying realities, thinking and policies; sometimes, even things that have been assumed to be true for decades. Think about it!”

Strictly speaking, thinking is not one of Bertie’s favourite things to do, but the good part about this exchange was that Bertie was not being made to share the output of his thinking. It was Sam who was doing all the thinking and talking.

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“Think of the war in Ukraine. It questioned the decades-old arrangement of Europe getting cheap Russian gas and American military protection.” Bertie nodded again.

“And that meant”, continued Sam, “European countries decided to become more self-reliant for their energy and defence needs. They have started to spend more on defence and created a plan for having greater control over energy supply.”

Bertie knew this to be true but was having trouble connecting all this to the future price of crude oil, which was his original question.

“The war in the Gulf is doing the same thing. The big consumers of oil—especially India and China—understand the vulnerability and are accelerating their plans to exercise greater control over their energy needs.”

“It’s already happening around us,” Sam went on. “A push for more renewable energy, including storage, policy support to accelerate oil and gas exploration within the country, consumers and businesses opting for more electric vehicles. The Chinese are even pioneering a commercial electric aircraft. That’s an attack on the last preserve of hydrocarbons—aviation fuel.”

“All these trends will only accelerate, and when the conflict subsides, the new reality will be lower and declining demand for crude oil and its derivatives.”

“What do you think that does for the long-term price of oil?” Bertie was liking Sam but getting irritated by his habit of shifting the onus of thinking to him.

But true to form, it was Sam himself who provided the last word: “The high crude oil prices over the last few months may have sown the seeds of their own destruction.”

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Bertie smiled. Sam smiled. Bertie could also see a smiling missus walking towards him, possibly pleased at her supervisory skills. Talking to random adults once in a while, Bertie concluded, may not be such a bad thing.