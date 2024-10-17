Havells India share are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Havells India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1940.05 and closed at ₹ 1899.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1940.05 and a low of ₹ 1892.40 during the day.

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:21 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1902.35, -1.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81090.85, down by -0.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1940.05 and a low of ₹1892.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1935.82 10 1945.36 20 1988.14 50 1920.46 100 1887.34 300 1681.41

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 136.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.49 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in to 24.76% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}