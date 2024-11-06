Havells India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Havells India share price are up by 2.38%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Havells India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1655.55 and closed at ₹ 1672.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1676.85 and a low of ₹ 1633.05 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Havells India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1672.8, 2.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80191.02, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1676.85 and a low of ₹1633.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1658.03 10 1704.22 20 1810.25 50 1898.19 100 1872.43 300 1703.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1654.03, ₹1672.12, & ₹1704.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1603.98, ₹1572.02, & ₹1553.93.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 151.33% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 72.68 & P/B is at 13.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.73% with a target price of ₹1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.