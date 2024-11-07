Havells India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Havells India share price are down by -1.26%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Havells India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:12 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1654, -1.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79608.16, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1698.7 and a low of ₹1648.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1649.88 10 1685.90 20 1795.88 50 1892.37 100 1870.17 300 1705.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1694.95, ₹1715.7, & ₹1746.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1643.25, ₹1612.3, & ₹1591.55.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 84.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 74.53 & P/B is at 13.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.05% with a target price of ₹1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.