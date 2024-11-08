Havells India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Havells India share price are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Havells India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at 1667 and closed at 1650.85. The stock reached a high of 1667 and a low of 1645.10 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening to closing price.

Published8 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Havells IndiaShare Price Today on 08-11-2024
Havells IndiaShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Havells India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price 1650.85, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79333.88, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 1667 and a low of 1645.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51642.03
101672.09
201780.01
501887.15
1001867.95
3001706.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1695.18, 1723.37, & 1748.03, whereas it has key support levels at 1642.33, 1617.67, & 1589.48.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 64.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 74.13 & P/B is at 13.40.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.27% with a target price of 1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.

Havells India share price down -0.75% today to trade at 1650.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Forge, Schaeffler India, Sundram Fasteners, SKF India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.26% each respectively.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
