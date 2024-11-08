Havells India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Havells India share price are down by -0.75%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Havells India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1667 and closed at ₹ 1650.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1667 and a low of ₹ 1645.10 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening to closing price.

Havells India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1650.85, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79333.88, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1667 and a low of ₹1645.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1642.03 10 1672.09 20 1780.01 50 1887.15 100 1867.95 300 1706.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1695.18, ₹1723.37, & ₹1748.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1642.33, ₹1617.67, & ₹1589.48.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 64.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 74.13 & P/B is at 13.40.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.27% with a target price of ₹1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.