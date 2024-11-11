Havells India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Havells India share price are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Havells India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1640.65 and closed at ₹ 1661.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1665 and a low of ₹ 1630.55 during the day.

Havells India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1661.45, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79950.76, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1665 and a low of ₹1630.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1652.30 10 1655.17 20 1739.72 50 1873.28 100 1862.88 300 1708.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1671.37, ₹1683.23, & ₹1696.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1646.37, ₹1633.23, & ₹1621.37.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 15.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 73.89 & P/B is at 13.36.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.52% with a target price of ₹1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.