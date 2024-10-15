Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -0.47%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1930.1, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1950.55 and a low of ₹1923.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1934.40 10 1962.33 20 1993.59 50 1916.31 100 1883.90 300 1675.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1959.77, ₹1972.28, & ₹1985.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1934.02, ₹1920.78, & ₹1908.27.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was -8.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.53 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.25% with a target price of ₹1906.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.