Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are up by 1.26%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1849.45, 1.26% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81058.37, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1851 and a low of ₹1762.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1937.92 10 1939.36 20 1985.65 50 1922.52 100 1888.60 300 1684.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1891.17, ₹1992.13, & ₹2044.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1738.12, ₹1686.03, & ₹1585.07.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.33 & P/B is at 14.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.98% with a target price of ₹1923.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.