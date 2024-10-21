Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.98%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1814.4, -1.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81006.12, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1860 and a low of ₹1807.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1898.14 10 1916.27 20 1969.78 50 1923.91 100 1888.51 300 1687.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1884.7, ₹1926.4, & ₹1987.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1782.1, ₹1721.2, & ₹1679.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 82.30 & P/B is at 14.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.03% with a target price of ₹1942.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.