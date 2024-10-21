Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.98%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.98%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Livemint

Havells India Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at 1851.2 and closed at 1814.4. During the session, the stock reached a high of 1860 and a low of 1807.25. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price 1814.4, -1.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81006.12, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 1860 and a low of 1807.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51898.14
101916.27
201969.78
501923.91
1001888.51
3001687.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1884.7, 1926.4, & 1987.3, whereas it has key support levels at 1782.1, 1721.2, & 1679.5.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 82.30 & P/B is at 14.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.03% with a target price of 1942.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.

Havells India share price down -1.98% today to trade at 1814.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Schaeffler India are falling today, but its peers Bharat Forge, Sundram Fasteners, Timken India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.27% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.