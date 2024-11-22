Havells India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Havells India share price are up by 1.66%, Nifty up by 1.1%

Havells India Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1641.35 and closed at ₹ 1660.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1666.3 and a low of ₹ 1632.65 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Havells India Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:20 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1660.4, 1.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78006.06, up by 1.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1666.3 and a low of ₹1632.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1617.40 10 1636.30 20 1661.10 50 1840.84 100 1849.21 300 1719.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1645.35, ₹1655.7, & ₹1672.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1618.15, ₹1601.3, & ₹1590.95.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 135.90% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 72.79 & P/B is at 13.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.42% with a target price of ₹1933.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.94% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.81% in june to 3.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.