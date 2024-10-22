Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -0.79%, Nifty down by -0.47%

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1796.95, -0.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80847.85, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1816.25 and a low of ₹1786.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1898.14 10 1916.27 20 1969.78 50 1923.91 100 1888.51 300 1687.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1849.32, ₹1883.33, & ₹1906.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1791.97, ₹1768.63, & ₹1734.62.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 286.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 82.30 & P/B is at 14.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.07% with a target price of ₹1942.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.