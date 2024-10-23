Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -0.46%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Havells India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at 1772.1 and closed at 1763.85. The stock reached a high of 1777 and a low of 1747.15, indicating some volatility throughout the day.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates
Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:15 today, Havells India shares are trading at price 1763.85, -0.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80473.53, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of 1777 and a low of 1747.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51872.55
101905.86
201957.99
501924.39
1001888.19
3001689.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1803.23, 1836.82, & 1857.38, whereas it has key support levels at 1749.08, 1728.52, & 1694.93.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 242.02% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.65 & P/B is at 14.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.10% with a target price of 1942.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.

Havells India share price down -0.46% today to trade at 1763.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Schaeffler India, Sundram Fasteners, Timken India are falling today, but its peers Bharat Forge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.25% & 0.32% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHavells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -0.46%, Nifty up by 0.25%

