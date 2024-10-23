Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -0.46%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Havells India Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1772.1 and closed at ₹ 1763.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1777 and a low of ₹ 1747.15, indicating some volatility throughout the day.

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:15 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1763.85, -0.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80473.53, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1777 and a low of ₹1747.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1872.55 10 1905.86 20 1957.99 50 1924.39 100 1888.19 300 1689.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1803.23, ₹1836.82, & ₹1857.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1749.08, ₹1728.52, & ₹1694.93.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 242.02% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.65 & P/B is at 14.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.10% with a target price of ₹1942.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.