Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1713.85, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80055, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1770 and a low of ₹1711 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1840.05 10 1887.94 20 1942.46 50 1923.33 100 1887.38 300 1691.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1770.63, ₹1789.32, & ₹1801.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1739.63, ₹1727.32, & ₹1708.63.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 255.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 77.85 & P/B is at 14.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.43% with a target price of ₹1944.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.