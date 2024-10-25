Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Havells India Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1723 and closed at ₹ 1690.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1731.7 and a low of ₹ 1677.6 during the day.

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1690.95, -1.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79408.21, down by -0.82%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1731.7 and a low of ₹1677.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1801.91 10 1869.92 20 1926.46 50 1922.59 100 1885.98 300 1693.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1765.03, ₹1799.67, & ₹1829.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1700.73, ₹1671.07, & ₹1636.43.

Havells India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 128.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 76.67 & P/B is at 13.86. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.96% with a target price of ₹1944.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.