Havells India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Havells India share price are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Havells India Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for Havells India, the stock opened at 1720.65 and closed slightly lower at 1719.4. The stock reached a high of 1722.7 during the day and experienced a low of 1687.4. Overall, the day's trading reflected a slight decline from the opening price.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Havells IndiaShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
Havells IndiaShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Havells India Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:22 today, Havells India shares are trading at price 1719.4, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80019.35, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 1722.7 and a low of 1687.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51633.54
101635.27
201650.00
501831.54
1001843.87
3001720.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1731.02, 1748.18, & 1768.42, whereas it has key support levels at 1693.62, 1673.38, & 1656.22.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 124.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.00 & P/B is at 13.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.42% with a target price of 1933.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.94% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.81% in june to 3.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.

Havells India share price has gained 0.62% today to trade at 1719.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.02% & -0.11% each respectively.

