Havells India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Havells India share price are down by -0.21%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Havells India Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1711.55 and closed at ₹ 1707.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1719.85 and a low of ₹ 1694 during the session.

Havells India Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:06 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1707.9, -0.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80062.51, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1719.85 and a low of ₹1694 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1633.54 10 1635.27 20 1650.00 50 1831.54 100 1843.87 300 1722.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1728.97, ₹1746.78, & ₹1767.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1690.37, ₹1669.58, & ₹1651.77.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 124.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.14 & P/B is at 13.76.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.18% with a target price of ₹1933.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.94% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.81% in june to 3.94% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.